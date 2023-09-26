Run the World: Canceled; Starz Comedy Series Not Getting a Third Season

Run the World has stopped running. Starz has cancelled the female-led comedy series after two seasons and 16 episodes, per Variety.

Starring Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker, and Tonya Pinkins, the Starz series follows four female best friends as they live in Harlem, lean on each other, and deal with the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives.

Leigh Davenport created the comedy series, with Rachelle Williams-BenAry joining the series as showrunner for season two. Run the World debuted in May 2021, and the second season launched on the cable channel in May of this year. The de facto series finale aired in July.

What do you think? Did you watch Run the World? Were you hoping Starz would renew this comedy series for a third season?