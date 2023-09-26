Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace: Season Four; Interview Series Renewed But Not on CNN

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace is returning for a fourth season. However, there is a twist. After airing the last two seasons on CNN on Sunday nights, season four will be Max exclusive. Chris Wallace joined the CNN family in 2021 after leaving Fox News.

The interview series will return on September 29th. Per THR, season four guests will include Oliver Stone, musician Jon Batiste, sportscaster Al Michaels, and finance guru Suze Orman.

Chris Wallace will also remain with CNN. His weekly series, The Chris Wallace Show, airs on the cable network on Saturday mornings. It will have Wallace looking at breaking news, the 2024 presidential race, and more each week.

Wallace said the following in a statement:

“It’s been exciting to bring in such a wide range of guests for thought-provoking conversations throughout our first three seasons, and our fourth will be no different. I’m also looking forward to bringing The Chris Wallace Show to CNN, featuring some of the most incisive commentators and columnists. As we head into yet another pivotal election cycle, nothing is off-limits as we tackle the most important issues facing the country.”

