NCIS: Los Angeles: Catherine Bell (JAG) Returning to CBS Series

Catherine Bell is bringing Mac back for another episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. The actress revealed her return to the series on Instagram. She has already appeared on two episodes of the series, including the season premiere for the current season.
Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie first appeared on JAG, which ended on CBS 15 years ago. Check out Catherine Bell’s post below.
View this post on Instagram
Sneak Peak time! After 15 years I am putting the @marines uniform back on for another exciting episode of @ncisla !! Mac is back!! I’m also excited to announce that after almost 3 years since the idea was first born, the Catherine Bell Jewelry line is officially launching very soon! Stay tuned in for a preview… ♥️ @catherinebelljewelry
Barret Foa, the actor behind Eric Beale on the series, also shared a photo of Bell with himself, LL Cool J, and Chris O’Donnell. Check that out here.
As for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode, TV Line revealed the following:
“Bell’s next guest spot will air Sunday, April 19, when Mac (and Mac alone) asks Hetty’s NCIS team for help with a sensitive, ripped-from-the-headlines-ish case in which two SEALs have come forward to claim that their chief murdered an unarmed Taliban prisoner.”
What do you think? Could this lead to more appearances by Catherine Bell in the future? Do you want to see more of Mac?
We need more of her and David James Elliot!
Would love to see more of Mac and Harm on NCIS LA! Given Global chaos at times there could be many ideas that could be used… ( like those portrayed in Joel Rosenburg’s fictional novels.) With Mac in DC there could be links with the original series. Thank you!!
I think she would make a great replacement for Hettie!
There is no better actress than Bell
Bring back JAG
Please bring back Catherine Bell and James Elliot back into A New Follow up JAG or into the NCIS series as a regular ..What a Team they were…Us Old Timers really miss their Program….Make Us Extra Happy Again….Thank You .
I think Jag should be brought back n updated with mac n ran
Yes looking forward to seeing mac. She would be a good replacement for hetty when she retires
Great Idea ..and Great Choice.
She’s NOT being replaced!
Yes. Always enjoyed her on jag
So excited for this!