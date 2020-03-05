NCIS: Los Angeles: Catherine Bell (JAG) Returning to CBS Series

Catherine Bell is bringing Mac back for another episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. The actress revealed her return to the series on Instagram. She has already appeared on two episodes of the series, including the season premiere for the current season.

Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie first appeared on JAG, which ended on CBS 15 years ago. Check out Catherine Bell’s post below.

Barret Foa, the actor behind Eric Beale on the series, also shared a photo of Bell with himself, LL Cool J, and Chris O’Donnell. Check that out here.

As for the NCIS: Los Angeles episode, TV Line revealed the following:

“Bell’s next guest spot will air Sunday, April 19, when Mac (and Mac alone) asks Hetty’s NCIS team for help with a sensitive, ripped-from-the-headlines-ish case in which two SEALs have come forward to claim that their chief murdered an unarmed Taliban prisoner.”

What do you think? Could this lead to more appearances by Catherine Bell in the future? Do you want to see more of Mac?