NCIS: Los Angeles: Catherine Bell Open to a JAG Revival

JAG fans had a chance to see Catherine Bell as her JAG character once again during season 11 NCIS: Los Angeles finale, but is a more substantial JAG revival possible. Anything is possible.
Catherine Bell spoke about a potential revival of JAG in an interview with TV Line. She said the following about the former CBS series:
“There have always been ‘talks.’ I can’t say there is anything specific in the works, but there have just always been talks about it. Harm was not in [the NCIS: LA Season 11 finale] but certainly I think that there’s always that possibility, whether they bring us back on this show on a more regular basis or…. There’s been talk of a JAG reboot, but for now, I’m on Good Witch, and I have been for a while now. And that just keeps going, which is amazing.”
Fans can always see more of Mac on NCIS: Los Angeles.
What do you think? Do you want a JAG reboot?
Please bring JAG back. That series never should have ended!!!!!!!!!!!!
As long as there at least on NCIS series on the air, the characters can return for guest spots. The 4 Main characters have made appearances across the first two series.