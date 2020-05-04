Menu

NCIS: Los Angeles: Catherine Bell Open to a JAG Revival

by Regina Avalos,

NCIS: Los Angeles TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

JAG fans had a chance to see Catherine Bell as her JAG character once again during season 11 NCIS: Los Angeles finale, but is a more substantial JAG revival possible. Anything is possible.

Catherine Bell spoke about a potential revival of JAG in an interview with TV Line. She said the following about the former CBS series:

“There have always been ‘talks.’ I can’t say there is anything specific in the works, but there have just always been talks about it. Harm was not in [the NCIS: LA Season 11 finale] but certainly I think that there’s always that possibility, whether they bring us back on this show on a more regular basis or…. There’s been talk of a JAG reboot, but for now, I’m on Good Witch, and I have been for a while now. And that just keeps going, which is amazing.”

Fans can always see more of Mac on NCIS: Los Angeles.

What do you think? Do you want a JAG reboot?


Alamogordo Dogg
Reader
Alamogordo Dogg

Please bring JAG back. That series never should have ended!!!!!!!!!!!!

May 4, 2020 12:26 pm
Herb Flynn
Reader
Herb Flynn

As long as there at least on NCIS series on the air, the characters can return for guest spots. The 4 Main characters have made appearances across the first two series.

May 4, 2020 11:06 am
