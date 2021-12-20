Treason: Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko & Oona Chaplin to Star in Netflix Spy Series

Treason is headed to Netflix, and the spy drama has its cast. Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko, and Oona Chaplin will star in the series which comes from Matt Charman. He is acting as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the new series.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Netflix series:

“The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

A premiere date for the spy drama will be set at a later date.

