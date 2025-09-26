Spartacus: House of Ashur: Starz Releases Premiere Date and First-Look Photos

Spartacus: House of Ashur has a premiere date. Starz announced a December release date for the series, accompanied by the release of several first-look photos.

Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, Leigh Gill, Nick Tarabay, Dan Hamill, Andrew McFarlane, Jackson Gallagher, Jaime Slater, Simon Arblaster, Arlo Gibson, Cameron Rhodes, Evander Brown, Graham Vincent, Louis Hunter, and Donald Ross star in the series, which is alternate take on the Spartacus series where the villainous Ashur (Tarabay) does not die.

Starz shared the following about the series:

STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) announced the premiere date for the history-bending “Spartacus: House of Ashur,” the next chapter in the legendary world of “Spartacus.” The boldly outrageous gladiator drama will premiere with back-to-back episodes and be available to stream weekly on Fridays beginning December 5, only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. A newly released gallery of images accompanied the announcement, delivering a thrilling new look at the series, capturing the intensity, passion and fierce rivalries at the heart of the story. The imagery spotlights Nick E. Tarabay (“Spartacus,” “The Expanse”), who reprises his role as “Ashur,” Graham McTavish (“The Witcher,” “House of the Dragon”) as “Korris,” Tenika Davis (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” Cabinet of Curiosities)“ as “Achillia,” and Jordi Webber (Choose Love, “Prosper”) as “Tarchon,” along with an extended cast of gladiators, nobility, villains, champions and backstabbers all eager to get ahead in the cutthroat world of Ancient Rome. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is a thrilling, erotic, history-bending, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child’s play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts and offends the elite with every drop of blood. In addition to Tarabay, McTavish, Davis and Webber, cast featured in the new gallery images includes Jamaica Vaughan (“Home and Away,” “800 Words”) as “Hilara,” Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth, “The Shannara Chronicles”) as “Messia,” Claudia Black (“The Nevers,” “Ahsoka”) as “Cossutia,” India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper, “Supernatural”) as “Viridia,” Jackson Gallagher as “Caesar,” Jaime Slater as “Cornelia,” and Leigh Gill (Joker, “Game of Thrones”) as “Satyrus.” The original series, “Spartacus,” and all subsequent chapters are available on the STARZ app. Catch up now on STARZ ahead of the premiere of “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by the prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011, and two additional chapters, “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013. “Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” Rick Jacobson (“Ash vs. Evil Dead,” The Royal Treatment) and Aaron Helbing (“The Flash”, “Mortal Kombat: Legacy”) also serve as executive producers. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

