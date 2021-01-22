Bridgerton: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Period Drama Series (Video)

To no surprise, Netflix has renewed the popular Bridgerton TV series for a second season. In keeping with the style of the period drama, the announcement was made via a letter from the show’s narrator, Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews).

Bridgerton is a series of romance, scandal, and quick wit where families find their way and search for a love that conquers all. The series stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Following the second book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series of novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me, season two will chronicle the search for a suitable marriage for Anthony (Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling. Filming will begin in the spring.

Here’s the announcement:

