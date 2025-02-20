The Last of Us: Season Two Premiere Date and Posters Released for Post-Apocalyptic Series

The Last of Us finally has its return date set. HBO has announced the premiere date for season two of the post-apocalyptic drama by releasing three new posters. The series was inspired by the Naughty Dog video game series released by PlayStation. The seven-episode second season arrives in April.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright star in season two, which is set five years after the events of season one. The series is set in a world where most of the Earth’s population has been turned into zombies or killed by a virus twenty years before the start of the series.

HBO shared the following logline for the series:

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The Last of Us returns on April 13th. The three new posters for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season two?