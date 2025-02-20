Miss Scarlet: Season Six Renewal Announced for Masterpiece Series on PBS

Miss Scarlet will stay on the case. Masterpiece has renewed the period drama for a sixth season. Season five arrived on PBS in January, and the season five finale aired on Sunday night.

Kate Phillips, Tom Durant Pritchard, Evan McCabe, Cathy Belton, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping star in the series, which follows Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) after she takes over her father’s detective agency after his death. Ansu Kabia is returning this season as Moses Valentine, and fans will see new arrivals Sam Buchanan and Grace Hogg-Robinson.

PBS revealed the following about season six of the drama:

“As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.”

Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, executive producer of the series, said the following about its renewal:

“Season six brings exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters – including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine. We’re thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet’s journey and deeply grateful to MASTERPIECE PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans.”

MASTERPIECE Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson also spoke about the series. She said, “What a joy to be back with Miss Scarlet for a sixth season. We are delighted to be able to bring fans more of Eliza, Inspector Blake and the amazing group of ensemble characters that make this show the hit that it is.”

The premiere date for season six of Miss Scarlet will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Masterpiece series? Do you plan to watch season six?