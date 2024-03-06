The Regime: Season One Ratings

The Regime series has been billed as a six-episode limited series, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the story is over. As in the case of HBO’s Big Little Lies and The White Lotus, if a limited series is successful enough, producers and networks will bend over backward to find a way to make a second season. Will The Regime be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A political satire series, The Regime TV show stars Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. The story takes place over a year in a crumbling regime’s palace in a fictional Central Europe autocracy. Elena Vernham (Winslet) is a former physician and the country’s current chancellor. She hasn’t been outside the palace for some time, has become increasingly paranoid, and finds her position threatened by domestic turmoil. Meanwhile, Corporal Herbert Zubak (Schoenaerts) is a disgraced and volatile soldier appointed to be Elena’s “personal water diviner.” He quickly becomes her trusted advisor. Other characters include Nicholas (Gallienne), her French husband; Agnes (Riseborough), the palace manager and Elena’s right-hand woman; Judith Holt (Plimpton), a US Senator and incumbent Secretary of State who protects American interests in the country; and Edward Keplinger (Grant), the country’s former chancellor who was ousted seven years ago.

