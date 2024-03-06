The Regime: Season Two — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Elena may not have the best taste in advisors. Has the The Regime TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Regime, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A political satire series airing on the HBO cable network, The Regime TV show stars Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. The story takes place over a year in a crumbling regime’s palace in a fictional Central Europe autocracy. Elena Vernham (Winslet) is a former physician and the country’s current chancellor. She hasn’t been outside the palace for some time, has become increasingly paranoid, and finds her position threatened by domestic turmoil. Meanwhile, Corporal Herbert Zubak (Schoenaerts) is a disgraced and volatile soldier appointed to be Elena’s “personal water diviner.” He quickly becomes her trusted advisor. Other characters include Nicholas (Gallienne), her French husband; Agnes (Riseborough), the palace manager and Elena’s right-hand woman; Judith Holt (Plimpton), a US Senator and incumbent Secretary of State who protects American interests in the country; and Edward Keplinger (Grant), the country’s former chancellor who was ousted seven years ago.





Season One Ratings

The first season of The Regime averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 310,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Regime stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Regime is a limited series, so a second-season renewal isn’t expected but not out of the question. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Regime for season two? While some limited series, like HBO’s Big Little Lies have been extended to a second season (and possibly a third someday), I suspect The Regime limited series will truly end after one season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Regime cancellation or renewal news.



The Regime Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Regime‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Regime TV show will be renewed for a second season on HBO, even though its been billed as a limited series?