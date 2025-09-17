Dancing with the Stars: Season 34 Ratings

Last year, Dancing with the Stars was the highest-rated series in the 18-49 demographic on ABC. Will this long-running show continue to be a winner for the Alphabet Network? Will Dancing with the Stars be cancelled or renewed for a 35th anniversary season? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities competing in cycle 34 are Jen Affleck, Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Scott Hoying, Robert Irwin, Lauren Jauregui, Whitney Leavitt, and Andy Richter. The dancers are Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Rylee Arnold, Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, Mark Ballas, and Emma Slater.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.88 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 18, 2025, Dancing with the Stars has not been cancelled or renewed for a 35th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Dancing with the Stars TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 35th anniversary season?