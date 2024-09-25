All American: Season Seven; Five Actors Dropped as CW Series Regulars

All American is returning for a seventh season to The CW, but it will follow the journey of a new set of characters as they attend Beverly Hills High. Only three characters from the original cast are returning for season seven. The others will return in guest-starring roles as the 13-episode season progresses.

According to Deadline, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z will return as series regulars for season seven. Osy Ikhile and Nathaniel McIntyre are joining the cast, with Antonio J. Bell and Alexis Chikaeze being upped to series regulars for next season.

Season seven will take the show back to its roots with the rivalry between Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High at its center. The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Ikhile will play Cassius Jeremy, the new football coach at Beverly High. He is a family man and tough coach. Oozes charm but doesn’t mess around when it comes to football. Freshly relocated from Oakland with his QB son, Kingston, Coach Jeremy is determined to bring Beverly football back to its former glory, which means taking down South Crenshaw High’s program by any means necessary. As for McIntyre, he is playing Kingston Jeremy, aka KJ, Beverly High’s newly transferred quarterback. Naturally gifted, he’s a beast on the field, with a football IQ rarely seen at his age, which doesn’t always make him popular with his new teammates. While close off the field, his relationship with his dad is more complicated on the field. His singular focus is to play for the NFL. He just needs to survive high school, relationships, his complicated family, and a deep-seated rivalry he didn’t sign up for.”

The premiere date for season seven of All American will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CW series? Do you plan to watch season seven when it arrives?