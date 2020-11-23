Upload: Season Two; Robbie Amell Gives Update on Amazon Series

Upload is returning for a second season, and the star of the Amazon series is now giving fans an update on what they can expect when the series returns. Robbie Amell stars as Nathan Brown in the series which is set in the future where people can be uploaded into a virtual world of their choosing when they die.

Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Kevin Bigley also star in the series, which comes from Greg Daniels.

The Amazon series will head back into production in January in Vancouver, per Amell. He said more about what is next on Upload to CBR:

“I know that Greg [Daniels] and the writers’ room are very deep into the second season. We went in to meet with the writers right before the pandemic; luckily, we got to meet some of the new writers this season. It’s just exciting, I feel like Greg has created such a rich world with so much to explore. I think you’ll probably get to see a little bit more of the supporting characters this season, which is awesome, I think Zainab [Johnson], Kevin [Bigley] and Allegra [Edwards] are so funny and so talented. I’m excited to see more from them and the show ended on a big moment for a lot of the characters and I’m excited to see where it goes,” Amell teased. “I know we’re in good hands and, again, you never know how a show is going to be received and me and the cast are so grateful and excited for all the fans and we’ve had so much fun sharing the show with them and I still get people finding the show today. We’re really excited about Season 2, not just to shoot it but to see it brought to life.”

A premiere date for season two of the Amazon series has not been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Upload? Will you watch season two on Amazon?