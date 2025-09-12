Alley Cats: Netflix Releases Details About Animated Comedy Series from Ricky Gervais

Alley Cats is headed to Netflix. The new animated adult comedy series, created by Ricky Gervais, will follow a group of feral cats as they live their lives. Six episodes are being produced for the series.

Netflix announced today that Alley Cats, a brand new original adult animated comedy series, from Emmy and BAFTA award-winning creator Ricky Gervais (After Life, Extras, The Office) will debut on Netflix in 2026. The series boasts a cast that includes Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, and also featuring Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way. The series follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life, and features a bold 2D animation style being produced at the UK-based award-winning Blink Industries.

Gervais said, “I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who’s not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?