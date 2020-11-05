Vulture Watch

Airing on the SundanceTV cable channel, The A Word stars Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie, Max Vento, Molly Wright, Greg McHugh, Christopher Eccleston, Pooky Quesnel, David Gyasi, and Julie Hesmondhalgh. When five-year-old Joe Hughes (Vento) is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, feelings bubble to the surface which only serve to highlight the tensions between the members of his extended family. In season three, Joe is now 10 years old and we revisit the Hughes and Scott families. They struggle to meet the challenges of parenthood, disability, and separation and to hold the family together around the child who needs them all.



As of November 5, 2020, The A Word has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

This series is a co-production of BBC One in the UK and SundanceTV in the United States. It is difficult to predict whether the show will be renewed for a fourth season. It seems to have a devoted following so I’m leaning toward a renewal but, it’s good to keep in mind that shows about children can have a limited lifespan. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The A Word cancellation or renewal news.



