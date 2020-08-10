Vulture Watch

Airing on the SundanceTV cable channel, The A Word stars Max Vento, Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie, Vinette Robinson, Greg McHugh, Adam Wittek, Tommie Grabiec, Molly Wright, Pooky Quesnel, and Christopher Eccleston. When five-year-old Joe Hughes (Vento) is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, feelings bubble to the surface which only serve to highlight the tensions between his family members. Now they must connect with one another, even as they learn to give Joe what he needs.



The A Word has been renewed for a third season which will debut November 4, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t track ratings for Sundance TV shows, so it is hard to predict whether they will cancel or renew The A Word for season three. On top of that, this dysfunctional family drama is a BBC One series, so the BBC has to commission a third series (i.e. season), in order for SundanceTV to consider renewal. My gut says if the BBC renews it, Sundance will, too. Because that’s just a guess though, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The A Word cancellation or renewal news.



