The A Word: Is the SundanceTV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

The A Word TV show on SundanceTV: canceled or season 3?

(Amanda Searle / SundanceTV

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The A Word TV show on SundanceTV. What is in store for Joe Hughes and his family? Has The A Word TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on SundanceTV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The A Word, season three.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the SundanceTV cable channel, The A Word stars Max Vento, Lee Ingleby, Morven Christie, Vinette Robinson, Greg McHugh, Adam Wittek, Tommie Grabiec, Molly Wright, Pooky Quesnel, and Christopher Eccleston. When five-year-old Joe Hughes (Vento) is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, feelings bubble to the surface which only serve to highlight the tensions between his family members. Now they must connect with one another, even as they learn to give Joe what he needs.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

The A Word has been renewed for a third season which will debut November 4, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

We don’t track ratings for Sundance TV shows, so it is hard to predict whether they will cancel or renew The A Word for season three. On top of that, this dysfunctional family drama is a BBC One series, so the BBC has to commission a third series (i.e. season), in order for SundanceTV to consider renewal. My gut says if the BBC renews it, Sundance will, too. Because that’s just a guess though, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The A Word cancellation or renewal news.
 

The A Word Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that The A Word TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if this show had been cancelled instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

Roberta
Roberta

It’s NO understatement when I say, “I NEED The A Word to continue”! This show is amazing..the cast is amazing…Joe, and the community that surrounds him, is amazing! If you’re heart strings aren’t tugged at, by this show,there’s something amiss.

November 28, 2019 1:13 am
Susie Guille
Susie Guille

Chris Eccleston posted a photo of himself clean shaven for s3 filming on his Instagram. I am excited but confused, as I felt the way s2 ended meant the show was also ended. Can’t wait to personally ask him a question in a few weeks at a US comic con, 14 September.

August 27, 2019 4:42 am
Bea
Bea

The A Word has recently been filming at a bar in Manchester. I work nearby and we got a letter to say that they will be filming for series 3!

July 8, 2019 5:44 pm
Michelle
Michelle

Please renew this show

May 31, 2019 10:20 pm
B.Lodermeier
B.Lodermeier

The A Word has been renewed, it started filming in the Lake District. Just no word on what the release date is yet!

March 27, 2020 2:20 pm
