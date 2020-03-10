Vulture Watch

Has SundanceTV decided to hold onto what it has, or will it let go and start anew? Is The Split TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on SundanceTV? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Split, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A BBC One and SundanceTV co-production, The Split stars Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey, Deborah Findlay, Anthony Head, Rudi Dharmalingam, Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Fiona Button, Barry Atsma, and Stephen Tompkinson. Unfolding in London, the drama centers on the Defoe women, whose firm is at the center of the city’s divorce circuit. Now that top attorney Hannah (Walker) has left for rival Noble & Hale, she will have to face off against her own family. Meanwhile, family patriarch Oscar (Head) is back after a 30-year absence, which throws everything further off kilter.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Split is averaging a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 69,000 viewers. Learn how The Split stacks up against other SundanceTV TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Although it premiered with very low numbers, it is still too soon to use the ratings to determine whether SundanceTV will cancel or renew The Split for season two. Because it is a co-production with BBC, its reception across the pond figures into that equation. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free cancellation and renewal alerts on The Split.

5/30/2018 Status Update: The Split has been renewed for season two on BBC One and SundanceTV. Details here.



The Split Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Split‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to broadcast network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Should SundanceTV renew The Split TV show for season two? How would you feel if they cancelled this TV series, instead?