Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan Joins Sequel Movie of Netflix Series

Peaky Blinders has added another to the cast of the sequel movie to the popular Netflix series. Barry Keoghan will join Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson in the film, which will start production later this year.

Netflix said the following about the film from series creator Steven Knight:

“The epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s, has been written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who will co-produce alongside Caryn Mandabach, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley. The film will be made in association with BBC Film.”

No details about the plot of the film have been released. Tom Harper will direct the sequel film.

Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, alongside the previously announced Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson! pic.twitter.com/1vrmn98D93 — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

The premiere date for the Peaky Blinders movie will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Peaky Blinders? Do you plan to watch the sequel film on Netflix?