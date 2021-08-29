Shark Tank: Season 13; ABC Announces Guest Sharks for 2021-22

Shark Tank is ready for its 13th season and ABC has announced new guest sharks for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Viewers will see Emma Grede, Kevin Hart, Peter Jones, and Nirav Tolia appear on episodes of the series. They’ll be joining combinations of regular Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. Season 13 kicks off on Friday, October 8th.

ABC revealed more about the return of Shark Tank in a press release.

“Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy(R) Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, adds four new guest Sharks for its 13th season, premiering FRIDAY, OCT. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS; Kevin Hart, actor, investor and entrepreneur; Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on the BBC’s “Dragons’ Den”; and Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor, will appear individually alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes during the 2021-2022 season. Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, also returns this season. Episodes can be viewed the day after their premiere on demand and on Hulu. Last season, Shark Tank delivered its most-watched season in three years and ranked as Friday’s No. 1 show in Adults 18-49.”

