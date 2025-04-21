Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Season Three Premiere Date and Teaser Released by Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing has its return date. The series will return with its third season in May, and the Discovery Channel has revealed the contestants and shared a teaser for the upcoming season.

Check out all the details below.

“For the first time ever, fourteen elite survivalists will brave the treacherous Australian Outback, combating the harsh environment, venomous snakes and slithering rivals, when the toughest and most shocking season yet of NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING premieres on Sunday, May 18 at 8:00PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Fan-favorite legends return to take on new challengers in an all-out battle of skill, innovation, and grit. The competitor who demonstrates the best bushcraft, ingenuity and stamina to outlast their opponents in head-to-head, multiphase challenges will earn the crown, a coveted perfect 10.0 Primitive Survival Rating and a $100,000 cash prize. This season, survivalists will face heartbreaking medical tap outs, legacy-defining moments, and the most shocking elimination ever seen in the franchise. The unforgiving Australian Outback was intentionally chosen to push these battle-tested survivalists – each of whom have completed at least two previous Naked and Afraid challenges – to their absolute limits. Competitors will enter the uninhabited Outback completely naked and without any food or water, facing the blistering heat during the day and freezing temperatures that threaten hypothermia at night. The brutal environment presents both deadly threats and game-changing opportunities – from the highly lethal taipan snake, whose bite has enough venom to take down 100 humans, to 250-pound wild boars that could provide an ample food source to skilled hunters. The survivalists fighting to become the next champion of NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING include: Matt Wright – Home State: Colorado/Florida; Previous Challenges: 8; Days Survived: 252

Max Djenohan – Home State: Washington; Previous Challenges: 6; Days Survived: 177

Ky Furneaux – Home State: Victoria, Australia; Previous Challenges: 6; Days Survived: 136

Laura Zerra – Home State: Montana; Previous Challenges: 5; Days Survived: 156

Suzänne Zeta – Home State: Virginia; Previous Challenges: 5; Days Survived: 81

Trish Bulinsky – Home State: New Jersey/North Carolina; Previous Challenges: 4; Days Survived: 103

Kaila Cumings – Home State: New Hampshire; Previous Challenges: 4; Days Survived: 88

Darrin Reay – Home State: Colorado; Previous Challenges: 3; Days Survived: 83

Patrick French – Home State: New Hampshire; Previous Challenges: 3; Days Survived: 82

Trent Nielsen – Home State: Utah; Previous Challenges: 3; Days Survived: 73

Cheeny Plante – Home State: Maine; Previous Challenges: 3; Days Survived: 67

Jamie Frizzell – Home State: Scotland; Previous Challenges: 3; Days Survived: 44

Kaiela Hobart – Home State: Washington/Colorado: Previous Challenges: 2; Days Survived: 61

Jermaine Jackson – Home State: Virginia/Texas; Previous Challenges: 2; Days Survived: 35 For the latest updates, viewers can use the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and follow Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID: LAST ONE STANDING is produced for Discovery Channel by Lionsgate Alternative Television and originates from its Renegade 83 label.”

The teaser for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Naked and Afraid franchise? Do you plan to watch season three of Last One Standing?