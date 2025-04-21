BMF: Season Four Casting and Photos Revealed for Starz Crime Drama Series

BMF returns to Starz with its fourth season in June, and the cable network has released new photos and cast details for the season to come. The season will feature guest starring appearances by Saweetie, Kofi Siriboe, Tyler Lepley, Skai Jackson, Clifton Powell, Rockmond Dunbar, and Jordan Alexander.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, and La La Anthony star in the series, which follows the rise to power of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

Starz shared the following about season four of BMF:

Season four of STARZ’s hit crime drama, “BMF,” features the return of fan-favorite characters, alongside a lineup of fresh faces, including Myles Truitt (“The New Edition Story,” “Stranger Things”), Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Saweetie (“Grownish”), Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), Roberto Sanchez (“Palm Royale,” “Turning Point”) and Jordan Alexander (“Gossip Girl”). The new season of BMF premieres Friday, June 6, with all-new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. In season four, Myles Truitt (The New Edition Story “Stranger Things”) returns as “B-Mickie,” who was exiled for his perceived betrayal of Meech and Terry, and who is determined to win back the brothers’ trust. Also returning to the series is Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie, reprising her role as “Keeya,” a former college athlete who is now on the streets of St. Louis; and Sydney Mitchell (“First Wives Club,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) as “LaWanda,” a beloved and integral part of the Flenory family, who raises Terry’s children. Roberto Sanchez also returns as “Loco,” Meech and Terry’s plug, who they’re on the run with in Mexico. Joining the cast in a recurring role is Jordan Alexander as “Purdy,” a rising music artist whom Meech and Terry sign to launch their first music label. Guest stars this season include Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar,” “Insecure”) as “Sheik Mooney Bey,” leader of a religious organization in St. Louis, Tyler Lepley (“Harlem,” “P-Valley”) as “Demarcus,” a man who threatens Tee’s territory and Skai Jackson (“Jessie,” “Bunk’d) as “Ashleigh,” a new character who changes Meech’s future. Clifton Powell also joins the cast (“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” Ray) as “Pastor Coleman,” head of an Atlanta mega-church congregation; Rockmond Dunbar (“9-1-1,” “Sons of Anarchy”) as “Cornell,” a man fighting for his son’s future, Aketra Sevillian (“Days of Our Lives,” “Sex Lives of College Girls”) as “Maria,” an alluring make-up artist who catches Meech’s eye, Karina Willis (“The Other Black Girl,” “Genius”) as “Aisha,” who’s welcomed into the Flenory family and Stacey Sargeant (The Forty-Year-Old Version, Come Sunday) as “Cecilia” a waitress who complicates Charles’ dreams. “BMF” season four will also air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. “BMF” is executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television (executive producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and “Hip Hop Homicides”), alongside creator, executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Tell Me A Story,” “SouthLAnd”). Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon (“Genius MLK/X” “Power”), and Raphael Jackson, Jr (“Genius MLK/X” “Power”) also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ. About “BMF” Season Four “BMF” season four continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.”

More photos for season four are below.

