Star Wars: Visions: Volume Three Premiere Date Announced; The Ninth Jedi Ordered by Disney+

Star Wars: Visions is returning with a third volume of short stories later this year, and it will have its first spin-off in 2026.

The Ninth Jedi was announced at Japan’s Star Wars: Celebration event. It is a spin-off of a short story told during volume one of Star Wars: Visions.

Disney+ revealed more about both series in a press release.

“Today at Star Wars Celebration Japan, an exciting announcement came out of the Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 panel. After Lucasfilm’s James Waugh revealed a release date for the nine new Star Wars: Visions shorts – October 29, 2025 – he announced an all-new spin-off series of longer stories from Star Wars: Visions. He invited “The Ninth Jedi” writer and director Kenji Kamiyama to the stage, who thanked the audience for being so supportive and enthusiastic about the adventures of Kara and Juro in “The Ninth Jedi” and the upcoming “Child of Hope.” He then announced that fans will watch Kara’s journey continue to unfold in an all-new spinoff called “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi.” “I made a short story called ‘The Ninth Jedi’ during Volume 1,” said Kamiyama. “Director Shiotani is making one more film this time [“Child of Hope”], and it ends with Kara’s departure to look for her father in the first short film.” “Star Wars: Visions – The Ninth Jedi” features lightsabers that change color depending on one’s Force, according to Kamiyama, and that Kara’s father invented these lightsabers and has been kidnapped. “What in the world was the reason for such lightsabers,” Kamiyama continues. “I think it will be a story where those secrets will be told.” Kamiyama concluded by explaining that he will be working in the capacity of supervising director on “Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi.”

Check out teasers for both shows below.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 arrives October 29, 2025 only on @DisneyPlus. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/9bGEu1DQZS — Star Wars (@starwars) April 20, 2025

The Ninth Jedi, a new Star Wars: Visions Presents limited series, coming to @DisneyPlus in 2026. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/aB55norE1g — Star Wars (@starwars) April 20, 2025

