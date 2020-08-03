One Mississippi: Tig Notaro Relieved that Amazon Series Didn’t Get a Third Season

One Mississippi aired for two seasons on Amazon, and the star of the series is glad the series was cancelled. Louis C.K. was involved in the series as a producer, and five women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

This is the main reason comedian Tig Notaro was relieved the Amazon series was cancelled. She said the following about One Mississippi, per The Daily Beat:

“There was also a part of me that felt like there was an element of negativity that was tied to the show through a particular producer. A part of me was excited to just get the word that OK, it’s been canceled and be like, all right, let’s shut that chapter, I’m ready to move on in life.”

She also said more about the series and if it could ever return:

“I wanted to do the show and we had a million storylines for season three. You know, if some crazy world happened where Amazon or FX was like, ‘We gotta bring back this show, reboot One Mississippi,’ I would happily do it and I would have a million things to say. And I also felt like where we ended on season two was—even though it wasn’t the end of the show—it felt like a reasonable place to end if this must be canceled.”

One Mississippi stars Notaro, Noah Harpster, John Rothman, Stephanie Allynne, Rya Kihlstedt, Carly Jibson, Beth Grant, Carol Mansell, Casey Wilson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Adora Dei. A semi-autobiographical “traumedy” based on the life of Notaro, who created the series with Diablo Cody, the One Mississippi TV show ponders what happens when you must go home again — whether or not your truly can. The story centers on Tig Bavaro (Notaro), a Los Angeles radio host. Upon the sudden death of her mother, Caroline (Kihlstedt), Tig returns to home Bay Saint Lucille, Mississippi. There, she must come to terms with her monumental loss, while dealing with health challenges of her own.

