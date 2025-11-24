The Real Housewives of NYC: Season 16? Jenna Lyons Departs Bravo Reality Series

The Real Housewives of New York City is losing one of its cast. Jenna Lyons (above, center left) has announced her departure from the series, if it returns for a sixteenth season. Bravo has not formally announced the series’ renewal.

Lyons joined the Bravo series two seasons ago. Lyons, Sai De Silva, Uba Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont starred in the fifteenth season of Real Housewives of New York City, which wrapped in January.

Lyons said the following in a post on her Instagram:

“I was grateful to be asked to join season 16 of RHONY ‘as a friend of’ – knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense. And after thinking it through I have made the difficult decision not return to the show.”

Her full post is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Bravo reality series? Wil you miss seeing Jenna Lyons on the show if it is renewed?