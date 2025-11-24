The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Acorn TV Previews Two-Part Christmas Special

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is returning for the holidays. Acorn TV has announced the arrival of a two-part Christmas special.

Sally Lindsay, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond, and Tony Robinson star in the series, which follows an antique dealer as she investigates mysteries in her small French village.

Acorn TV shared the following about the series:

“AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, the leading streamer for compelling international crime dramas and murder mysteries, debuted the trailer and key art for the two-part Christmas Special of captivating hit crime drama, The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Created by and starring Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Mount Pleasant), the special is set to premiere on Monday, December 15 and Monday, December 22, respectively, in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, joined once again by Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith as eccentric married couple Judith and Jeremy Lloyd-James, Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron, Sue Vincent as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, and Tony Robinson as Uncle Patrick – all reprising their beloved roles in the Christmas Special, while John Thomson, Kacey Ainsworth, Raji James and Manjinder Virk are joining the ensemble cast for the festive episodes.

In the all-new Christmas Special, Jean, Dom, Judith and Jeremy attend an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire. Jean is invited to authenticate a newly acquired treasure – a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette. But the festive mood turns dark when Jean discovers a ticking bomb hidden inside. With just 90 minutes until detonation, the museum is sealed shut, the security guard is dead, and the race is on. Jean and the gang must crack the code and defuse the bomb before time runs out. This is Jean’s most perilous challenge yet – can she save the day?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries, an Acorn TV Original Series, is created by Sally Lindsay with Sue Vincent serving as series co-writer. Clapperboard (The Game, The Good Ship Murder) and Saffron Cherry Productions (The World According to Grandpa) co-produce with Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV) on board as international distributor, holding exclusive rights worldwide except for the UK and Northern Ireland. The Christmas special is directed by Dermot Boyd (The Worst Witch). Myf Hopkins (Little Disasters, The Castaways) is producer, while Mike Benson, Andy Morgan and Dermot Boyd serve as executive producers for Clapperboard alongside Sally Lindsay and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry. Sue Vincent co-wrote the episodes alongside Sally Lindsay.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

Christmas Special: Part 1 – Premieres Monday, December 15 on Acorn TV

When asked to verify the purchase of a rare box once owned by Marie Antoinette at a museum event, Jean discovers a bomb inside. With the museum locked and security nowhere in sight, Jean races to find the code before the bomb explodes.

Christmas Special: Part 2 – Premieres Monday, December 22 on Acorn TV

With only 20 minutes left on the clock before the bomb detonates, Jean decides to go with their best option – solve the riddle, find the code, and save the day. Meanwhile, with the murderer still in the building, Caron fights his way into the museum.”

The special’s trailer is below.

