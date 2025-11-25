The Rookie: ABC Orders Pilot for Potential Spin-Off Series Starring Jay Ellis

The next spin-off of The Rookie has taken another step forward. ABC has ordered a pilot for the possible series, The Rookie: North, starring Jay Ellis (above).

The actor currently recurs in Running Point and is set to star in Not Suitable for Work. This caused some trouble scheduling the series and filming the pilot.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the possible ABC series:

“Alex Holland (Ellis) believed his mid-life wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just 5-minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight.”

Additional details for The Rookie: North will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Rookie? Would you watch the spin-off series?