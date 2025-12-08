Menu

Paradise: Season Two Premiere Date, Teaser & Poster Released for Hulu Series

(Disney/Brian Roedel)

Paradise is returning soon for its second season. Hulu has released a new teaser and poster to announce a February return date for the series.

Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers star in the series, which is set in a world where what’s left of the world’s popular now lives underground.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ return:

“Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.”

The trailer and poster for season two are below. The series returns on February 23rd.

(Hulu)

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?


