The Greatest Average American: ABC Orders New Game Show with Mid-Season Premiere Date

The Greatest Average American is headed to ABC. The network has ordered the new game show hosted by Nate Bargatze. The series will arrive in February.

ABC revealed the following about the upcoming series:

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the all-new game show, “The Greatest Average American,” premiering WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25 (9:02-10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu. “The Greatest Average American” is a hilarious new game show that celebrates the power of being perfectly average. Each round is packed with laugh-out-loud challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920. A concept by executive producers Nate Bargatze and John Quinn, “The Greatest Average American” is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative in association with Nateland and Da Da Production.

Additional details for the series will be announced at a later date.

