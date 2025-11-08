CIA: CBS Series Loses Second Showrunner, Production Paused on FBI Spin-Off

CIA is facing another problem. The FBI spin-off series has now lost another showrunner. Just earlier this week, it was reported that the series had lost a regular cast member.

According to TV Line, this new issue is causing the series to pause production. Warren Leight was the series’s showrunner. He took over the series after David Hudgins departed the role. The series is still expected to arrive at midseason.

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss star in the CBS series. The plot of the series is as follows:

“CIA stars Ellis as “a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer” who is paired up with “a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law” played by “Chicago Med” alum Nick Gehlfuss, per the official synopsis. “When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this FBI spin-off when it arrives on CBS?