The Night Manager: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer Released by Prime Video

The Night Manager now has its return date set. Prime Video released photos for the series earlier this week, and now the streaming service has released a trailer and a January premiere date for the second season of the series. The series has already been renewed.

Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Coleman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone, Douglas Hodge, Noah Jupe, Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires star in the spy thriller, which will follow Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) on his next adventure.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ return:

“Eight years after its explosive Season One finale, the Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award winning global hit series, The Night Manager, returns. Tom Hiddleston (Loki, The Life of Chuck) reprises his Golden Globe winning role as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine, and also serves as an executive producer in the series. The new season, which filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia and France, follows Pine, now living as Alex Goodwin, on a perilous new journey as he races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. Season Two welcomes back Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown) to her BAFTA-winning role as Angela Burr alongside new cast members Golden Globe nominee Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) and Emmy nominee Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six). Additional new cast includes Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen), and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid). Reprising their Season One roles are Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror), Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome), and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy). Based on the characters created by John le Carré, The Night Manager Season Two is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed in full by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls). The Night Manager was made by the award-winning London and LA-based independent studio The Ink Factory (The Pigeon Tunnel, The Little Drummer Girl) in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish collaborator Nostromo Pictures.”

The trailer for season two is below. The series returns on January 11th.

