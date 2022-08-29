Chicago Med: Season Eight; Sasha Roiz and Lilah Richcreek Estrada Join NBC Series

Chicago Med is adding to its cast for its upcoming eighth season. Sasha Roiz (Grimm, above) and Lilah Richcreek (The Wonder Years) are joining Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard on the medical drama which follows the staff of a fictional Chicago hospital.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the additions will play on the NBC series:

Roiz is set to portray Jack Egan, a multimillionaire renaissance man. Richcreek Estrada will portray Nellie Cuevas, a psych fellow working alongside Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt).

Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers on the drama.

Chicago Med was renewed for three seasons back in February 2020 and the upcoming eighth season is the final year of that renewal. The series will return to NBC with its season premiere on September 21st.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Roiz and Richcreek on Chicago Med this fall?