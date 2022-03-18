Menu

Chicago Med: Season Seven; Jessy Schram Returns as NBC Series Regular

by Regina Avalos,

Chicago Med TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Chicago Med is seeing a return from the past. Jessy Schram returned as Dr. Hannah Asher in the final moments of this week’s episode, per Deadline. The actress appeared on season five of the medical drama but departed the series during the sixth season premiere as her character headed to rehab.

Hannah is now two years sober, and her “fresh start includes a new job at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s new emergency OBGYN service.” Schram will remain on Chicago Med as a regular member of the cast.

Starring Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard, the NBC series follows the staff at the Chicago hospital.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Schram back on Chicago Med?



