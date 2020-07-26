Menu

NCIS: Season 18; Maria Bello to Exit CBS TV Series Mid-season

by Regina Avalos,

NCIS TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS will see another character exit the series. Maria Bello, who plays Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane, is expected to depart the CBS series midway through the upcoming 18th season. The actress joined the show at the start of season 15 with a three-year contract.

Deadline reported that Bello will appear in eight episodes of the new season to wrap up the storyline for her character.

A premiere date for season 18 has not been announced yet, but CBS is hoping to have NCIS and most of its line-up return this fall.

Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Jejenn
Jejenn

So sad to see her go I REALLY like her character. She fits in with Gibbs’ and the team so well.

July 26, 2020 10:46 am
Jude

Thought she would end up with Gibbs. Love the show

July 26, 2020 10:44 am
Ed Mei

But she isn’t a redhead . . . 😉

July 26, 2020 12:42 pm
