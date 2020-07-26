NCIS: Season 18; Maria Bello to Exit CBS TV Series Mid-season

NCIS will see another character exit the series. Maria Bello, who plays Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane, is expected to depart the CBS series midway through the upcoming 18th season. The actress joined the show at the start of season 15 with a three-year contract.

Deadline reported that Bello will appear in eight episodes of the new season to wrap up the storyline for her character.

A premiere date for season 18 has not been announced yet, but CBS is hoping to have NCIS and most of its line-up return this fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Maria Bello’s character? Are you sad about her pending exit from NCIS?