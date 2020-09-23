Cosmos: Season Two Ratings (Possible Worlds)

It’s been more than six years since FOX aired the first season of the Cosmos revival and the second season has already aired on the National Geographic Channel. Has the network lost interest in this science documentary TV show? Will Cosmos be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Cosmos explores the farthest reaches and most deeply hidden recesses of the universe. The series was co-created by the legendary astronomer Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan in 1980. It was revived in 2014 for its first season on FOX (aka A Spacetime Odyssey), hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. In the second season of the revival, subtitled Possible Worlds, the series translates the revelations of science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. The new season reveals previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a potentially thrilling future.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Cosmos on FOX (which aired in 2014) averaged a 1.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.93 million viewers.

