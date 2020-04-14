Will chart-topping hits be made in the second season of the Songland TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Songland is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Songland here.

An NBC talent competition, Songland features successful singers looking for unknown songwriters to pen their next hit. In each episode, songwriters perform their original tracks before successful musical producers Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, and Shane McAnally, and the guest artist of the week. The artist then narrows the field to three writers, each of whom works with one of the producers to arrange their song to serve the artist. By episode’s end, the artist selects a song to record for a global release. In the second season, guest artists include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.





