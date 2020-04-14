Songland: Season Two Ratings

The Voice continues to be one of NBC’s top-rated series but the peacock network has had a tough time finding a hit to follow it on Monday nights. Last season, Songland did well enough to be renewed. Will the numbers rise or fall in year two? Will Songland be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A talent competition, Songland features successful singers looking for unknown songwriters to pen their next hit. In each episode, songwriters perform their original tracks before successful musical producers Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, and Shane McAnally, and the guest artist of the week. The artist then narrows the field to three writers, each of whom works with one of the producers to arrange their song to serve the artist. By episode’s end, the artist selects a song to record for a global release. In the second season, guest artists include Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/14 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Songland on NBC averaged a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.01 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

