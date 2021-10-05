Billions: Season Six Premiere Date Set, Star Addresses Showtime Series Departure (Video)

Billions ended its fifth season on Sunday night, and viewers won’t have long to wait for the return of the Showtime drama. Season six will arrive in January and a major change is ahead — Damien Lewis has departed the series after five seasons.

He spoke about his exit on Twitter:

Thank you @SHO_Billions thank you @briankoppelman @DavidLevien. A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love. — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) October 4, 2021

Showtime revealed more about the upcoming sixth season in a press release.

“On the heels of the shocking season five finale of BILLIONS, SHOWTIME has announced that season six of the hit drama series, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, will return on Sunday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Daniel Breaker (Girls5eva), who stars as Scooter, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of Michael Prince (Stoll), has been upped to series regular. To watch and share the trailer, go to: In season six of BILLIONS, the dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules. BILLIONS is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin. For more information about BILLIONS, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #Billions.”

A trailer for the Billions season six was also released.



What do you think? Are you planning to watch the new season of Billions on Showtime? Are you disappointed by Lewis’ departure?