Are only good times ahead for Mo and The Mo Co.? Has the Black Monday TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Black Monday, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Andrew Rannells, Casey Wilson, and Yassir Lester. The story began with Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders taking on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history. Season two followed Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) as they took over the TBD Group, while Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) fled to Miami. At the end of season two, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co. Season three tells the story of what lies in store for him, his band of underdogs, and his enemies.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Black Monday averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 130,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and up by 15% in viewership. Find out how Black Monday stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2021, Black Monday has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Black Monday for season four? This show gets low ratings but is one of the channel’s higher-profile shows. As long as this cast wants to stay on board, I think the show will be renewed for a fourth year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black Monday cancellation or renewal news.



