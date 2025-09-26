The Amazing Race: Season 38 Ratings

The (ratings) race is on. CBS has often aired two cycles of The Amazing Race a season but that wasn’t the case last season. Will the ratings be good enough for the network execs to make room for season 39 in the spring? (Unofficially, word is that episodes are being filmed this fall.) Stay tuned.

A globe-trotting competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The 38th competition features 13 pairs of contestants (each including a former Big Brother houseguest) racing around the world for a million-dollar prize. Starting in Hoorn, teams travel through the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Greece, Italy, and France before returning to the United States and finishing in New York City. Contestant teams are mother and daughter Angela (51) and Lexi Murray (23), sisters Hannah (25) and Simone Chaddha (22), engaged couple Izzy Gleicher (34) and Paige Seber (32), father and daughter Jack (58) and Chelsie Baham (28), brothers Jack (40) and Enzo Palumbo (47), brothers/entrepreneurs Jas (28) and Jag Bains (27), brothers Joseph (28) and Adam Abdin (24), dating couple Kat Dunn (35) and Alex Romo (32), sisters Kristine (38) and Rubina Bernabe (36), dating couple Kyland Young (34-) and Taylor Hale (30), newlyweds Megan Turner (24) and Matt Turner (25), sisters Natalie Negrotti (34) and Stephanie Negrotti (36), and brothers Tucker (31) and Eric Des Lauriers (32).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 37 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.59 million viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of September 27, 2025, The Amazing Race has not been officially renewed for a 39th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Amazing Race TV series on CBS? Would you watch season 39 in the spring?