The Amazing Race: Season 39 Renewal; Filming Wraps for Next Cycle of CBS Competition Series

The 38th season of The Amazing Race is still airing on CBS on Wednesday nights. The network has yet to officially announce the show’s renewal for cycle 39 but that season’s race has already been run.

A globe-trotting competition series, The Amazing Race TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The 38th competition features 13 pairs of contestants (each including a former Big Brother houseguest) racing around the world for a million-dollar prize. Starting in Hoorn, teams travel through the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Greece, Italy, and France before returning to the United States and finishing in New York City. Contestant teams are mother and daughter Angela (51) and Lexi Murray (23), sisters Hannah (25) and Simone Chaddha (22), engaged couple Izzy Gleicher (34) and Paige Seber (32), father and daughter Jack (58) and Chelsie Baham (28), brothers Jack (40) and Enzo Palumbo (47), brothers/entrepreneurs Jas (28) and Jag Bains (27), brothers Joseph (28) and Adam Abdin (24), dating couple Kat Dunn (35) and Alex Romo (32), sisters Kristine (38) and Rubina Bernabe (36), dating couple Kyland Young (34-) and Taylor Hale (30), newlyweds Megan Turner (24) and Matt Turner (25), sisters Natalie Negrotti (34) and Stephanie Negrotti (36), and brothers Tucker (31) and Eric Des Lauriers (32).

Airing primarily on Wednesdays nights, the 38th season of The Amazing Race averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.27 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 37, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership.

SPOILER ALERT According to Reality Blurred, season 39’s final competitors crossed the finish line on Friday, October 17th, in Honolulu. The race kicked off on September 22nd in Vancouver. According to the site and eagle-eyed fans, there will be 13 teams made up of regular contestants (vs. former reality show participants).

