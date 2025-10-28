The Assassin: AMC+ Sets Premiere Date & Releases Trailer for Thriller Series

The Assassin has a new home. Previously set to air on Prime Video, the series is now set for release on AMC+ in November. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the thriller.

Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore, Gerald Kyd, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Devon Terrell, David Dencik, Alan Dale, Gina Gershon, Jack Davenport, and Richard Dormer star in this series created by Harry and Jack Williams.

AMC+ shared the following about the series:

“The AMC+ Exclusive series The Assassin is set to premiere in the US on Thursday, November 20, with additional episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Created, written and executive produced by Emmy(R), Golden Globe(R) and Critics Choice(R) Award-winning brothers Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag, The Tourist, The Missing) and starring and executive produced by BAFTA(R) Award-nominated Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Orphan Black: Echoes, Line of Duty) and Critics Choice(R) Award-winning, Golden Globe(R), SAG(R)-nominated Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel, Leonardo), the exhilarating 6-episode series sees retired assassin Julie (Hawes) and her estranged son Edward (Highmore) forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits. On an idyllic and beautifully remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie lives a solitary life. A hermit for the last 10 years to escape her dark past, her humble existence is interrupted when her son Edward arrives armed with questions around new information on his paternity. Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother, but she manages to avoid the conversation at all costs. When the moment finally presents itself for Edward to confront her, things take a deadly turn, as Julie’s dangerous past finally catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits. The Assassin features a star-studded ensemble cast in Gina Gershon (Elsbeth) as Marie, Gerald Kyd (Hostage) as Luka, Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Girlfriend) as Kayla, Devon Terrell (Good Cop/Bad Cop) as Ezra, Alan Dale (Dynasty) as Aaron Cross, Richard Dormer (Gangs of London) as Damien, Jack Davenport (Elsbeth) as Sean, and David Dencik (Chernobyl) as Jasper. The Assassin, an AMC+ Exclusive series, is created, written and executive produced by Emmy(R), Golden Globe(R) and Critics Choice(R) Award-winning brothers Harry and Jack Williams. Sarah Hammond, Alex Mercer, Daisy Mount, Freddie Highmore, Keeley Hawes and Hamish Wright, who also wrote Episodes 2, 4 and 6, serve as executive producers. Krissie Ducker wrote Episode 3, with Selina Lim writing Episode 5. Lisa Mulcahy and Daniel Nettheim directed the series. The Assassin is a Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for Prime Video UK, in association with All3Media International, ZDF and Stan.”

The trailer for The Assassin is below.

