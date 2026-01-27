Wild Cards: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Wild Cards series is produced in Canada for CBC in association with The CW (which airs it in the United States. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season up north but there’s been no official announcement that The CW will air those episodes if the U.S. ratings don’t hold up. Will season four of Wild Cards be shown in the United States? Stay tuned.

A procedural comedy-drama series, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. Tamara Taylor recurs. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.

For comparisons: Season two of Wild Cards on The CW averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 478,000 viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of January 27, 2026, Wild Cards has not been renewed for a fourth season in the United States. Stay tuned for further updates.

