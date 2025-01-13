WAGs to Riches: Netflix Previews Reality Series Following Wives/Girlfriends of Athletes and Rappers

WAGS to Riches is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new reality series.

Lakeeta Hill Vaccaro, Alexis Stoudemire, Maranda Johnson, Porsha Berto, Sadé Layne, Ashley Wheeler, Sharelle Rosado, and Lastonia Leviston star in the series, which follows the wives and girlfriends of athletes and rappers.

Netflix shared the following about the reality series via TUDUM:

“The upcoming reality series will take a peek into their glamorous and drama-filled lives, as they balance the challenges of fame and relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music. Dating men in the public eye might tie these women together, but these W.A.G.s navigate their unique lives — from settling scores to handling side chicks — on their own terms.”

The eight-episode first season arrives on January 22nd. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix reality series?