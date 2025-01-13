The Hunting Party: NBC Releases New Trailer for Upcoming Crime Drama Series

The Hunting Party arrives next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the new crime drama. NBC has released a trailer teasing what will happen when the series premieres on February 3rd.

The series, which stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia, follows an elite team that pursues the escapees from a top-secret prison.

NBC shared the following about the series:

“When a secret prison suffers a mysterious explosion that allows the nation’s most violent serial killers to escape, a former profiler is thrust back into a thrilling game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again.”

The new trailer for The Hunting Party is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new NBC series?