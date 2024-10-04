Scrabble: Season One Ratings

Nexstar, the new owner of The CW, is working to make the smallest broadcast network profitable and relies on inexpensive programming like licensed scripted shows and unscripted series. It’s no wonder the programmers are trying game shows, and Scrabble has a lot of brand recognition. Will this competition be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show based on the popular board game first published in 1948, the Scrabble TV series is hosted by Raven-Symoné. In the show, wordsmiths battle it out by playing a series of addictive, word-based games. Each episode features a pair of complete games. In a game, two players compete in word games in three rounds. The player with the most points at the end of those rounds moves on to the final game for a chance to win $10,000.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2024, Scrabble has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

