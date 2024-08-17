Dark Matter: Season Two; Apple TV+ Renews Drama Starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

Dark Matter will have more story to tell. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi drama for a second season. The first season premiered on the network in May.

Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson, Alice Braga, Oakes Fegley, and Dayo Okeniyi star in the series, which follows what happens after a man (Edgerton) is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“On the heels of the “Dark Matter” edge-of-your-seat season one finale, Apple TV+ today announced a season two renewal for the sci-fi thriller, which has been hailed as “top-notch science fiction,” “a thrilling ride” and “one of the best shows of the year.” Based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch and starring an ensemble cast led by Joel Edgerton alongside Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley, the complete first season of “Dark Matter” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“Thanks to everyone who tuned-in for season one – book fans and new fans – and of course our partners at Apple and Sony, my amazing producing partner, Matt Tolmach, our tremendous cast and crew, and the great city of Chicago – you were so good to us,” said showrunner and author Blake Crouch. “In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!”

“Making ‘Dark Matter’ was a longtime dream, and I’m so proud to see Blake’s vision come to life and to connect with so many people,” said executive producer Matt Tomach. “Seeing the Dessens’ journey resonate with audiences has been extremely gratifying, and we can’t wait to bring more of this world – and others – to life in season two. Huge thanks to Apple TV+, Sony and our amazing cast and crew. Here we go!”

“The thought-provoking and gripping ‘Dark Matter’ has quickly become a global hit, capturing audiences’ imaginations and making it a beloved and integral part of Apple’s world-class sci-fi lineup,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Blake Crouch, our partners at Sony and the rest of the creative team and cast – led by the remarkable Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly – on a new season that will captivate viewers with more twists and turns as we dive deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse.”

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade and produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series follows Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producer Tolmach. In addition to starring, Edgerton serves as executive producer. Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry is also an executive producer.

“Dark Matter” joins a growing offering of broadly acclaimed, global hit sci-fi Apple Original series including the highly anticipated upcoming second seasons of “Silo” and “Severance,” as well as the recently premiered mystery series “Sunny,” and celebrated epics “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Foundation,” “For All Mankind,” “Invasion” and more.”