Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Larry David Series

Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness is coming soon. HBO has announced the premiere date for the new Larry David series by releasing a trailer.

The sketch comedy series will feature Larry and other stars from Curb Your Enthusiasm. HBO shared the following about the series:

“ The HBO Original sketch comedy limited series LIFE, LARRY, AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS, from creator Larry David and Jeff Schaffer, and produced by Higher Ground, debuts FRIDAY, JUNE 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the seven-episode series will debut weekly leading up to the finale on Friday, August 7. The news was announced today at SXSW during a panel with David and Jeff Schaffer, moderated by Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali, where new footage from the series was shown.”

The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on HBO this summer?