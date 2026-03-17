The Neighborhood: CBS Announces Special Celebrating End of Monday Night Comedy Series

The Neighborhood is ending soon on CBS, and the network is ready to celebrate the end of the comedy series. CBS has announced a special to mark the end of this popular Monday night comedy series.

Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs star in the sitcom, which follows what happens after a family moves to Los Angeles from their small Michigan town.

CBS shared the following about the special:

“CBS presents THE NEIGHBORHOOD: A FAREWELL SPECIAL, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT production, airing Monday, April 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.* Hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and filmed on location on THE NEIGHBORHOOD’s stages, the special celebrates the acclaimed CBS comedy’s final season, honoring eight seasons, 156 episodes, and eight unforgettable years of laughter, heart and community, leading up to the series finale on May 11. This celebratory event features exclusive new interviews with the cast reflecting on their journey, revisiting early days on set, and looking back at the show’s evolution and cultural impact. From its heartfelt exploration of friendship and family to its comedic take on life in a changing community, THE NEIGHBORHOOD has become a beloved part of CBS’ comedy legacy. The special includes never-before-seen footage and archival interviews from the ET Vault, offering fans a nostalgic look at the series’ most iconic moments and the relationships built along the way. Viewers will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the emotional final days of production, including the cast and crew’s last table read, intimate moments from the final tapings, and heartfelt goodbyes. Additionally, THE NEIGHBORHOOD: A FAREWELL SPECIAL brings audiences inside the cast’s final wrap party, capturing the laughter, speeches, memories, and surprises that marked the end of an era. To cap off the evening, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series finale, with the cast and producers sharing what viewers can expect as the Butlers and Johnsons say farewell to the neighborhood they’ve called home for nearly a decade.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Will you miss this series once it end?