Sunday TV Ratings: The Oscars, Tracker, American Dad!, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NBA Basketball

Sunday, March 15, 2026, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Marshals, Tracker, Watson, Family Guy, American Dad!, and Universal Basic Guys. Special: The Oscars and The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose. Sports: NBA Pregame and NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Next Level Chef.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?